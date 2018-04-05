As Trump tweets, Amazon seeks to expand its business empire
WASHINGTON — Amazon is spending millions of dollars on lobbying as the global online retailer seeks to expand its reach into a swath of industries that President Donald Trump's broadsides haven't come close to hitting.
Trump's attacks over the last week targeted what Amazon is best known for: rapidly shipping nearly any product imaginable to your door. But the company Jeff Bezos founded more than two decades ago is now a sprawling empire that sells groceries in brick-and-mortar stores, hosts the online services of other enterprises in a network of data
Amazon relies on an in-house lobbying team as well as outside firms to influence the lawmakers and federal regulators who can help determine its success.
Overall, Amazon spent $15.6 million on lobbying in 2017.
