Fossil finger points to early humans entering Saudi Arabia
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — An ancient human finger bone found in Saudi Arabia provides a new clue about when and how our species migrated out of Africa.
Researchers say it shows hunter-gatherers had reached that area by 85,000 years ago. Previously discovered human fossils show an earlier human presence in Israel and possibly China.
Scientists believe early people left Africa more than once after evolving there at least 300,000 years ago.
The bone, from an adult and most likely a middle finger, was found in 2016 about 340 miles (550
He and others report the discovery Monday in the journal Nature Ecology & Evolution.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Analyzing your spending will help you create a realistic budget
If you want to be able to cope with life’s little surprises you have to first know exactly where your money is going.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Hiding your head in the sand is no way to get on top of debt
Take stock of your debts and devise a plan to pay them off while saving as much on interest as you can.