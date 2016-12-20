Sculptor's print, drawing archives coming to Meijer Gardens
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The print and drawing archives of sculptor Beverly Pepper will be part of the permanent collection at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park in Grand Rapids.
Meijer Gardens says seven decades of Pepper's work — including hundreds of drawings, prints, works on paper and notebooks — are part of the gift.
Pepper's work often incorporates industrial metals like iron, bronze, stainless steel and stone.
Meijer Gardens says it plans to host a retrospective exhibition of work drawn from the archives from Feb. 2, 2018 to April 19, 2018. Sketches, studies, prints, experimental drawings from across Pepper's entire career will be displayed.
