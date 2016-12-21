Hurricane Matthew leads to sinkholes on Hilton Head roads
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — An official says dozens of sinkholes have opened on Hilton Head Island roads since Hurricane Matthew brushed the island in early October.
Community Development Director Charles Cousins told the Hilton Head Island Town Council on Tuesday that more than two dozen sinkholes have appeared on the island's roads since the storm.
The Island Packet reports (http://bit.ly/2i0ID0e) that Cousins says rains from the hurricane disrupted or washed away fill sand under roads, and storms after Matthew keep making the problem worse.
Cousins says the repair process is slow because the island must get a state permit before filling each sinkhole. The town is currently putting steel plates over the holes.
Information from: The Island Packet, http://www.islandpacket.com
