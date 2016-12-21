Las Vegas Strip to close on New Year's Eve
LAS VEGAS — The Nevada Department of Transportation says it will close a 5-mile stretch of the Las Vegas Strip for up to 13 hours during the city's New Year celebration.
NDOT spokesman Tony Illia tells The Las Vegas Review-Journal (http://bit.ly/2hHEyjM ) that a portion of Las Vegas Boulevard will be restricted at 5 p.m. December 31 and re-open between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Jan. 1. Several nearby roads and freeway ramps will also be closed.
AAA's national forecast says Las Vegas is expected to be the top vacation destination for Christmas and New Year's Day. Illia predicts that more than 300,000 people will visit the Las Vegas area for the holidays and about 60
Information from: Las Vegas Review-Journal, http://www.lvrj.com
