Authorities: Fire at zoo in Phoenix area didn't harm animals
LITCHFIELD PARK, Ariz. — Authorities say a fire in a building at a privately operated zoo and aquarium on the western outskirts of the Phoenix area didn't harm any animals.
Spokesmen for the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office and the Rural Metro Fire Department say several employees of Wildlife World Zoo Aquarium and Safari Park were treated for minor smoke inhalation from the Thursday morning fire but didn't require transport to a hospital.
Rural Metro spokesman Shawn Gilleland says the fire was electrical and started in a piece of equipment but spread to decking over one of the tanks in the single-story building.
Gilleland says the employees who were treated at the scene had inhaled some smoke while removing air-breathing animals such as otters and turtles from the building where the fire occurred.
