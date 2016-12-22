Dense London fog slows holiday flights at major UK airports
LONDON — Dense fog in the greater London region has caused delays to holiday
Officials said Thursday there were significant fog-related delays at Heathrow, Gatwick and London City airports. British Airways advised
The company said air traffic controllers had to allow greater space between planes because of the low visibility, leading to a reduced number of takeoffs and landings per hour.
The fog cleared up by late morning but officials warned that some delays would continue throughout the day.
