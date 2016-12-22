Exploring the mysteries of Rapa Nui

I am four. I stare unblinkingly at the candle I just made with my mother. It is an impressive, stern face with a long nose and a big forehead.



“These statues can be found on Easter Island, far away from here in the middle of the Pacific Ocean,” my mother tells me. I never lit the candle. I stared at it. For a long, long time.



Forty years later, I gaze at the Moaïs lying down on the grass.



I’m in the “Pacific’s navel” on a tiny island located 3,700 kilometres from Chile and 4,000 km from Tahiti — Rapa Nui for natives, Easter Island for westerners, and best known for its monolithic sculptures that first appeared here between the years 1,250 to 1,500.



Tavi, my guide at Explora and a native from the island, takes me on hikes every day to meet these impressive statues.

“Rapa Nui is all about mystery and legends,” he says.



He explains that the nine-metre high heads (weighing some 14 tons) were sculpted out of the volcanic rock from the Rano Raraku volcano we just climbed. They were moved to villages and erected turning their back on the ocean. Moaïs represented the souls of brave warriors, looking after their family and their people.



“The ones lying down the ground fell during the transport. They couldn’t be erected,” Tavi says. “They needed to be perfect for that.”



I look at the abandoned, expressionless faces and I somehow feel sad. They never made it.



Tavi tells me about the birdmen legend. Natives used to dive from a little rock we can see in a distance. They swam and fought with sharks before they reached the little rock where sacred birds laid their eggs.



They would bring one back up the cliff to the Makemake god and then be appointed chief of their tribe.



I didn’t dive from the cliff into the ocean, but I did swim with sea turtles, who appear on hieroglyphs scattered on the island.



They seem to swim to the shore where the sentinels are keeping the island’s secrets.