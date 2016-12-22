Man accused of sex assault on flight from India
A
A
Share via Email
NEWARK, N.J. — A citizen of India living in New Jersey is accused of sexually assaulting a passenger on an Air India flight that landed at Newark International Airport.
Federal prosecutors say 40-year-old Ganesh Parker, of Robbinsville, moved from his ticketed seat in business class on Wednesday and sat next to a woman in economy class on a flight from Mumbai. They say he touched one of her breasts after she fell asleep.
Parker was ordered detained on a charge of abusive sexual contact during an initial court appearance Thursday.
It is not known if Parker has a lawyer who can comment on the charge.
Editors' Picks
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!