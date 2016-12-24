Snow forces closure of Interstate 5 in Southern California
LOS ANGELES — A powerful storm forced the closure of Interstate 5 in Southern California on Saturday and made December the wettest month in downtown Los Angeles in six years.
The state's main north-south freeway was closed in both directions in the Grapevine area north of Los Angeles for nearly four hours due to snow, said California Highway Patrol Lt. Sven Miller. Motorists were directed to alternate routes, complicating travel plans the day before Christmas.
The National Weather Service said 1
By midmorning, the rain abated and Interstate 5 reopened but winds gusted to 45 mph and more snow was expected in higher elevations.
About 2 inches of snow was reported in the Grapevine area, a mountainous region about 75 miles north of downtown Los Angeles on Interstate 5, said National Weather Service meteorologist Robbie Munroe. The CHP reported several collisions and trucks stuck in snow. Traffic was snarled well after the road reopened.
Other sections of the Southern California coast also got soaked, with Orange County getting nearly 2 inches of rain since the storm began Friday and San Diego getting about 1 inch, Munroe said.
The eastern San Gabriel Mountains got up to 16 inches of snow.
After five years of drought, California has seen improvement lately as storms have moved through the state.
Now, 15
