Police arrest man in New York City tourist stabbing
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Police have arrested a suspect in the random stabbing of a tourist in New York City earlier this month.
Twenty-three-year-old Connor Rasmussen, of Puyallup (pyoo-AL'-up), Washington, was stabbed in the back of the head on Dec. 18.
Police announced the arrest Wednesday of 20-year-old Steven Tlapanco on charges of attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon.
Rasmussen was attacked in the early morning hours, just blocks from popular tourist spots including Rockefeller Center and Grand Central Terminal.
Rasmussen said his assailant stabbed him without saying a word. He required eight stitches.
Police arrested Tlapanco after releasing surveillance photos and video footage from the attack.
It's not clear if Tlapanco has an attorney who can comment on the charges.
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!