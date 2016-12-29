Southern California to get more rain and snow
A
A
Share via Email
LOS ANGELES — Southern California's trend of rainy weather is expected to resume this week after several dry and unusually warm days.
The National Weather Service says a few disturbances will move through Friday and Saturday, bringing rain and mountain snow.
The second system arriving Saturday will be very cold and snow levels may affect travel through mountain passes.
Just as the recent strong El Nino ocean-warming phenomenon failed to bring rain to Southern California, the ocean-cooling known as La Nina hasn't lived up to expectations of drier than normal weather.
Downtown Los Angeles has recorded 5.48 inches of rain since the Oct. 1 start of the water year — nearly 2 inches above normal to date and more than five times more than had fallen by this time last year.
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!