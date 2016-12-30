Puerto Rico launches art app to promote museums, paintings
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Puerto Rico is launching an app aimed at tourists as part of a pilot program to promote paintings and museums across the U.S. territory.
Tourism director Ingrid Rivera said Friday that the app is named Musee and will highlight works at three of the island's largest museums. It also will allow users to make reservations, buy tickets and access a calendar of events as well as find special deals at nearby businesses.
Puerto Rico's tourism sector is one of the few that has seen growth in the past year despite a decade-long economic crisis.
