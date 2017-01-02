Kansas residents turn to Airbnb for extra income
TOPEKA, Kan. — When Deborah Vest of Topeka needed to make some extra money she decided to work with Airbnb, which allows residents to rent space in their homes to
Vest is part of a growing trend in Kansas, which saw a 175
Vest said she began renting out her basement studio a year ago after a friend recommended Airbnb. The listing offers a living area, bathroom and bedroom for two people.
"I've been real happy with" hosting, she said. "I meet different people from all over the country, so that makes it interesting."
One of her guests was
Vest, who works full time, said she is able to decide when the room is available and decline a request if she doesn't feel comfortable with a potential guest. She said she earns "play money" that is deposited directly into her bank account.
The company found that half of Kansas hosts rent out an extra room in their homes, while others rent out their entire home or provide a shared room.
Lawrence brought in the highest host incomes in 2016, with $440,000, according to Airbnb. Other amounts included $307,000 in Overland Park, $281,000 in Wichita; $81,000 in Olathe; $41,000 in Topeka; $26,000 in Salina, and $18,000 in Hays.
