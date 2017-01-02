Rose Parade features colorful floats, heavy police security
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
PASADENA, Calif. — The colorful and lively Rose Parade marched safely Monday under cloudy skies and the watchful presence of more than 1,000 law enforcement officers.
No major problems were reported after security and other safety measures were beefed up for the 128th annual parade as a response to several terror attacks in Europe in the past year.
There were no known threats toward Pasadena, officials said, but in addition to uniformed and plainclothes officers, additional security measures were taken. Sturdy barricades were erected at more than 50 intersections to prevent a terrorist attack like ones that happened in Berlin and Nice, France, last year when trucks
A large law enforcement presence was also seen at the nearby Rose Bowl, where the University of Southern California was to play Penn State.
As fans tailgated hours before the game, several truckloads of FBI SWAT officers arrived at the stadium. They were joined by Los Angeles sheriff's deputies, the California Highway Patrol, Pasadena police, bomb-sniffing dogs and Homeland Security officers.
The 5
Highlights included a Hawaii-themed float with a volcano and several waterfalls, another with surfing dogs and one
Three Olympic gold
Temperatures were cooler than normal, in the 50s during the parade. Spectators who arrived early and some at the end of the show experienced light rain.
?G???????????????????????????????????????????i?I???
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!