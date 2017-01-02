Storm moving into Sierra; blowing snow east and west of Reno
RENO, Nev. — Blowing snow is creating poor visibility for
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning Monday for the Sierra's eastern front north of Reno in effect until 4 p.m. Wednesday.
The warning goes into effect at 10 a.m. Tuesday through 4 a.m. Thursday for an area around Lake Tahoe stretching south to Mammoth Lakes, California.
The service said about 2 inches of snow had fallen on the west edge of Reno Monday afternoon, with as much as a foot at the top of some Tahoe ski resorts.
Nearly 7 inches of snow was reported about 70 miles north of Reno near Susanville, California.
