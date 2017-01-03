San Francisco-bound plane diverted over disruptive passenger
SAN FRANCISCO — United Airlines says a San Francisco-bound flight was diverted to New Zealand because of a passenger who failed to follow crew instructions.
Passenger Neil Kay tells KNTV-TV (http://bit.ly/2hNn7zy ) that the disruptive passenger used misogynistic and homophobic slurs. Kay posted photos and videos on Facebook of the unnamed American man verbally harassing passengers and flight crew during a New Year's Day flight from Sydney to San Francisco.
United spokeswoman Erin Benson says the flight was diverted to Auckland. The airline says the man was arrested there on Sunday.
According to KNTV, the man will not be charged but will remain in custody until arrangements are made for his trip back to the U.S.
