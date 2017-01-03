Tower of Terror makes its last drop before Marvel makeover
A
A
Share via Email
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Disney's Twilight Zone Tower of Terror has taken its final plunge before it gets a Marvel Studio makeover.
The Orange County Register reports (http://bit.ly/2iKTtYB ) that fans of the Disney California Adventure ride came in to see the attraction on Monday, its last day of service as a "Twilight Zone" ride.
The newspaper reports that cast members were busy Monday dealing with long lines with wait times of more than two hours.
The tower, which opened in 2004, greeted visitors with the voice of "Twilight Zone" creator Rod Serling, welcoming them to the mock Hollywood Tower Hotel as they were strapped into seats and plunged down an elevator shaft.
Marvel's producer Kevin Feige announced that the tower will be changing to a "Guardians of the Galaxy" theme when it reopens this summer.
___
Information from: The Orange County Register, http://www.ocregister.com
Most Popular
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!