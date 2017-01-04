Gulfport selects Georgia firm for work on planned aquarium
GULFPORT, Miss. — Gulfport officials have chosen a Georgia firm to develop and manage the city's planned aquarium.
The Sun Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2j4b2lR ) that Gulfport's city council approved the selection of Georgia-based David Kimmel and Kimmel Management Services for the work.
The newspaper reports that Kimmel will serve as the aquarium consultant, providing development and project management services and operational planning.
Kimmel served as president and chief operating officer of the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta from 2010 to 2014.
Gulfport's planned aquarium, an $80 million project, will feature exhibits focusing on the Mississippi Sound, the Gulf of Mexico and beyond. It is set to open in early 2019.
