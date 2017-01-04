No plans for future Mississippi picnics in NYC, group says
GULFPORT, Miss. — Organizers say they are not planning to continue the annual picnic that brought Mississippi catfish and blues to New York.
The Sun Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2hR0m90 ) The New York Mississippi Society made the announcement on its
The group says for 36 years, the Mississippi picnic "has been wonderful and a positive thing for all those involved."
But, it says with competition for funding and complexity of planning, the society has "no plans for any future picnics."
A woman who answered the society's phone Wednesday confirmed to The Associated Press that the post is legitimate.
The 2016 picnic in Central Park was
