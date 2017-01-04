Southwest Airlines adds Cincinnati, will end Dayton service
CINCINNATI — Dallas-based Southwest Airlines is coming to the Cincinnati region's airport while pulling out of Dayton, Ohio, some 80 driving miles away.
The carrier Wednesday announced plans to begin daily service June 4 to Baltimore-Washington and Chicago Midway out of the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport in Hebron, Kentucky.
Meanwhile, it will end service after June 3 at Dayton International Airport, where Southwest has daily Dayton-Chicago Midway flights.
Southwest spokesman Dan Landson told the Dayton Daily News that leaving cities is "never an easy decision," but that the carrier needed to go where it is needed most.
Dayton officials say the announcement reflects a growing trend of airlines concentrating service in larger hub markets.
The Southwest announcement marked another milestone in efforts by the Cincinnati airport's leaders to expand lower-cost flight offerings.
