Eastern Sierra resort reports up to 7 feet of snow in 2 days
A
A
Share via Email
MAMMOTH LAKES, Calif. — The big storm tracking across the central section of California is dropping significant mountain snow.
The Mammoth Mountain ski resort in the Eastern Sierra said Thursday it has received 40 inches to 7 feet of snow in a day and a half
The resort says snow is expected to continue throughout the day and the powerful storm may put chairlifts on hold.
Mammoth Mountain is near Yosemite National Park, about 300 miles north of Los Angeles.
Most Popular
-
Nova Scotia woman claims 'magnificent' $5.3M jackpot after playing same numbers for decades
-
'It shattered to pieces:' Nova Scotia Power probing wind turbine collapse
-
Washington Capitals 'Canada Night' poutine gets rough ride on Twitter
-
Waterlogged Halifax residents urged to keep a wary eye on weekend storm
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!