Five national parks to hit up for Canada's 150th

1. Best value

In addition to free entry, Parks Canada is offering free lockage on any of its historic canals and waterways. A six-metre boat that would cost $700 for a season’s pass now costs nothing, making this the summer to ply our waterways including the Rideau Canal, Ontario’s only UNESCO World Heritage site.



2. Best historic site

The Fortress of Louisbourg on Nova Scotia’s Cape Breton Island is the largest historical re-creation in North America. Dozens of staff dressed as soldiers and townsfolk add the colour to the bricks and mortar of this reconstructed fort. The Discovery Pass will save a family approximately $40 on their entry fees.



3. Best for exploring

Ontario’s Pukaskwa National Park offers almost 100 km of trails to help visitors explore its protected ecosystem, which includes a boreal forest and a vast stretch of shoreline along Lake Superior. My father-in-law, who has camped his whole life, lists the views and sunsets from Pukaskwa as the best in the county.



4. Best to avoid the crowds

Banff and Jasper are the most popular national parks in the West. To avoid crowds consider visiting some of the other majestic Western parks, like Revelstoke or Waterton Lakes National Park, an international peace park shared with the United States. With an exceptional diversity of wildlife and a cozy little waterfront town to serve as a home base, Waterton makes a great alternative.



5. Best hidden gem

Quebec’s Mingan Archipelago National Reserve Park lies on the far end of the highway on the north shore of the St Lawrence. It includes some thirty limestone islands, more than a 1000 granitic islets and reefs and an abundance of marine life including whales, dolphins and seals.