Rescue crews respond to avalanche southwest of Reno

RENO, Nev. — An avalanche closed the state highway between Reno and Lake Tahoe on Thursday, and authorities were trying to determine whether anyone was trapped in the area where as much as 6 feet of snow has fallen over the past four days.

Several cars were buried by the avalanche just after noon Thursday west of the summit of Mount Rose near the Mount Rose ski area about 30 miles southwest of Reno, Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Dan Gordon said. He said one person may have been trapped but he's been unable to confirm that. It wasn't immediately clear if the vehicles were travelling on the highway or parked along the side.

"We've got troopers on the scene now. There's several feet of snow across the roadway," Gordon said Thursday afternoon.

Blizzard conditions forced the closure of the highway — State Route 431 — most of Wednesday. A small avalanche briefly trapped three vehicles on an access road at the ski resort then, but no one was hurt.

At least 2 feet of snow has fallen in the past two days at ski resorts in the Tahoe area. A total of 70 inches has been recorded atop the Mount Rose resort since Sunday, the National Weather Service said.

Earlier Thursday, the California Highway Patrol reopened a 50-mile stretch of U.S. Interstate 80 that was closed Wednesday night over Donner Pass west of Truckee, California. But chains or snow tires remained mandatory Thursday on all the Sierra passes stretching from south of Carson City to north of Reno.

Several schools in the Tahoe area cancelled classes Thursday and others started late.

Between 3 and 5 inches of snow was reported Wednesday night into Thursday in the Reno-Sparks area, where authorities were raising concerns about potential flooding into the weekend.