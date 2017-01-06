Congressman: Obama not creating Grand Canyon monument
A
A
Share via Email
PHOENIX — An Arizona congressman says President Barack Obama has decided against creating a national monument covering areas around Arizona's Grand Canyon National Park.
Democratic Rep. Raul Grijalva (gree-HAHL'-vuh) says White House Council on Environmental Quality officials told him of the decision during a meeting earlier this week.
The White House, given an opportunity to dispute Grijalva's statement that he'd been informed Obama wouldn't approve the monument, declined to comment Friday.
Grijalva supported creation of the proposed monument and says he's disappointed by Obama's decision but will continue efforts to protect the environment in the 2,650-square-mile area.
The monument proposal had support from American Indian tribes and environmental groups. It was opposed by business interests, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey and Arizona's two GOP senators.
Most Popular
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!