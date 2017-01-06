Husband of woman killed on Sundance zip line sues resort
SALT LAKE CITY — A South Carolina man whose wife died last year on a zip line at Sundance Mountain Resort has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Utah resort.
John Lambe says in the lawsuit filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Utah that Sundance did not keep an area near the zip line clear of debris and allowed guests to zip line in high winds.
Investigators say 55-year-old Lisa Lambe died May 20 when she hit a tree in her path while zip lining at the resort with her husband. The lawsuit says winds were 30 to 50 mph.
A message seeking comment from Sundance Friday was not returned. Sundance said last May that the tree was 11 feet from the zip line and a microburst gust of wind may have caused the tree top to break and fall.
