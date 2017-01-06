Remote Alaska volcano erupts again in brief explosion
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — An active Alaska volcano has erupted again, this time sending a cloud of ash and ice 35,000 feet in the air.
The Alaska Volcano Observatory said the explosion from the Bogoslof Volcano in the Aleutian Islands occurred Thursday and lasted about five minutes.
Observatory geophysicist Dave Schneider says there have been more than 10 eruptions since mid-December.
Thursday's eruption prompted the observatory to issue its highest alert for aircraft. But the Federal Aviation Administration says the volcano had no immediate effect on flight operations.
The volcano is located about 850 miles southwest of Anchorage.
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!