Northern Nevada roads, bridges closing ahead of flooding
SPARKS, Nev. — Northern Nevada authorities are closing flood-prone roads and bridges in the Reno-Sparks area as they brace for what's forecast to be the region's worst flooding in more than a decade.
Reno police closed three low-lying bridges across the Truckee River in the downtown casino district late Saturday.
State troopers plan to close at least two Interstate 80 off-ramps on the east edge of Sparks early Sunday afternoon.
That's in an area where about 5 feet of water rushed into the Sparks Industrial area in the winter of 2005-2006.
The Truckee River is expected to begin to overflow Sunday afternoon in both Reno and Sparks, where a flood warning continues into Tuesday.
The river's expected to crest in Reno about 2 feet above flood stage late Sunday or Monday, and about 6 feet above flood stage in Sparks Monday morning.
