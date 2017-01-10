Blizzard, avalanche warnings in Sierra; heavy snow, winds
RENO, Nev. — Emergency crews still clearing flood debris in northern Nevada are now revving up the snowplows again in a race to beat another fierce winter storm
The National Weather Service in Reno has added a rare blizzard warning to an avalanche warning already place through Wednesday around Lake Tahoe, dangerously strong winds and multiple feet of snow are forecast after 6 feet of snow fell last week.
Winds gusting up to 150 mph over the Sierra ridgetops are expected to cause whiteout conditions.
More than 3 feet of new snow already was reported Tuesday morning at the top of the Mount Rose ski resort between Reno and Lake Tahoe. The weather service says as much as 7 feet is possible at lake level, and up to 10 feet by Wednesday night at elevations above 7,000 feet.
