Group ranks Las Vegas 21st-worst in US for pedestrian danger
LAS VEGAS — A national advocacy group is ranking the Las Vegas metropolitan area 21st worst in the nation for dangers to pedestrians, and it puts Nevada 12th on the list as the deadliest state for walkers.
But the study released Tuesday by Washington, D.C.-based Smart Growth America and National Complete Streets Coalition found the Las Vegas area ranked better than in its last two reports, dubbed "Dangerous By Design."
The Las Vegas and Henderson area ranked 13th most dangerous in a comparable coalition study in 2014, up from sixth in a 2011 study.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal notes (http://bit.ly/2jgsqVs) the Nevada Department of Transportation reported 78 pedestrians died statewide in 2016, up from 73 a year earlier.
Clark County reported 55 pedestrian deaths last year, down from 60 in 2015.
