Utah avalanche closes US Highway 89 near Idaho line

LOGAN, Utah — An avalanche in the mountains of northern Utah has closed U.S. Highway 89 in Logan Canyon near Beaver Mountain about 3 miles south of the Idaho line.

State transportation officials say the avalanche blocked the highway Wednesday just west of the Beaver Mountain turn-off at State Road 243.

No injuries have been reported. State officials say they say they don't how long it will take to reopen the road.

The Utah DOT says alternative routes for travellers east of the avalanche include SR-30 to SR-16 to Wyoming Highway 89 to U.S. Interstate 84 in Evanston, Wyoming.

Another possible detour is U.S. 89 north to Idaho Highway 36 at Ovid, Idaho, which will direct travellers back into the Cache Valley at Preston, Idaho.

