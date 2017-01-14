Major radar problem shuts airport in northern Indian city
LUCKNOW, India — The international airport in the northern Indian city of Lucknow has been closed due to a radar problem that officials said could take up to two days to fix.
The airport was shut at around 4 p.m. Saturday. All flights to and from Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh state, were
Airport director P.K. Srivastava said technicians were attending to a major technical fault in the radar system that directs the landing and taking off of planes.
Srivastava didn't want to give a time frame for when the airport would reopen, but other airport officials said it could take up to two days to fix the problem.
Apart from domestic destinations, some airlines use the airport to fly to and from the United Arab Emirates.
