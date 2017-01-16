Get inspired in Nashville, a city full of old tradition and new flair

NASHVILLE — One of the first things you notice when you get to Nashville is that the city isn't exactly what you expected.

Sure, cowboy boot stores dot the streets and country music blares from all directions. Nashville will likely always be the church of country music and a mecca for aspiring songwriters.

But Nashville is also much more than its country roots. It's a financial hub, a foodie destination, a vibrant, creative city and, increasingly, a place that's giving Las Vegas a run for its bachelorette party money.

Locals will tell you the increased focus on Nashville is both a blessing and a curse. It means the city is changing, but it also brings more visitors and more options. The city has experienced unprecedented growth in its tourism over the last few years, with 70 months of consecutive year-over-year growth in hotel rooms sold and hotel tax collections by last September.

New restaurants and funky coffee houses have sprouted up across Nashville's distinct neighbourhoods, and areas of the city such as East Nashville, once of questionable safety and style, draw hipsters, locals and tourists alike with popular live music destinations like The 5 Spot.

According to Heather Middleton, a spokesperson with the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation, much of the change actually stems from the very traditions and culture that has always defined "Music City."

"The creativity stemming from Nashville's music scene laid the foundation for other creatives to thrive in our city — chefs, artists, makers, fashion designers and entrepreneurs," she said.

"You will find cool neighbourhoods and interesting new restaurants popping up all the time, but what made Nashville so unique in the first place is still alive and well."

These traditions are perhaps most obvious when you visit the Grand Ole Opry, widely considered the birthplace of country music and a venue whose stage is by invitation only — even for country music's biggest stars.

If you're lucky enough to become part of the Opry family, you must agree to support the institution, through performances or in some other capacity. If you are awarded "artist" parking and are allowed to use the artist entrance, you will have to get out of your car and move your own orange pylon to claim your hard-won parking spot.

As a tour guide will explain, that's because at the Opry, much like in the rest of Nashville, "we like to keep our stars grounded."

That down-to-earth attitude and inclusive vibe are part of what makes Nashville so appealing.

You sense it from the moment you get picked up at the airport by an Uber driver who has to move a box of self-produced CDs to make room for your suitcase in his trunk, to the bartenders who never rush you and the warm "Hey, y'all!" you're greeted with at shops.

You also notice it in the fact that in spite of its many tourist attractions, no "must-see" area of Nashville is very big, or particularly close together. You may drive 10 minutes to get to the Five Points neighbourhood of East Nashville or to 12South, and find only several blocks to explore. But in those few blocks you'll find independent clothing stores, a coffee house holding a board game day and happy hour brunch at bars like Tenn Sixteen.

Nashville is a city filled with fascinating history, stunning architecture, trendy restaurants, dive bars, plantations, party boats and talent — and it somehow seems to comfortably hold all of it.

You can really have any kind of weekend you want in Nashville because Nashville doesn't judge.

Which, in a way, is exactly what you'd expect.

If You Go...

— Plan ahead for certain attractions, like the iconic BlueBird Cafe, which only takes reservations on some nights.

— Visit the traditional honky-tonks on Honky Tonk Highway, or wander into bars off the beaten path — live music can be heard in Nashville every day of the year, regardless of where you go.

— Enjoy southern fried chicken at Hattie B's Hot Chicken, ribs at Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint or Mexican street fare (and the impressive drink-making skills of the bartenders) at Bakersfield.

— Shop at the Gulch, Hillsboro Village, or at Reese Witherspoon's Draper James, which will welcome you with a cold glass of sweet tea.

— If you're a fan of the TV show "Nashville," you can visit the various filming locations through organized tours or channel Deacon and Rayna by walking the Cumberland River Pedestrian Bridge.