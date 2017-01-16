National park visits hits record high for 3rd straight year
A
A
Share via Email
SALT LAKE CITY — Visits to U.S. national parks set a record in 2016 for the third consecutive year as landmarks such Zion, Yellowstone and Rocky Mountain experienced historic levels of popularity that brought collateral headaches stemming from overcrowded roads and trails and increasing visitor
At many parks, visitors waited an hour or more in cars to get through entrance gates and then spent the day trying to
Park officials say encountering a crowded, Disneyland-like situation when people were expecting serenity can lead to aggression and bad decisions.
Overall visitation to national parks is on track to surpass 325 million in 2016, breaking last year's all-time high of 307 million, federal figures show.
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!