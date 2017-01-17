Hawaiian, Delta top on-time ratings for US airlines
Here are the government's rankings of the leading U.S. airlines and their on-time performance for November. The federal government counts a flight as on time if it arrives within 14 minutes of schedule.
1. Hawaiian Airlines, 91.5
2. Delta Air Lines, 91.4
3. Alaska Airlines, 88.0
4. Frontier Airlines, 87.5
5. Spirit Airlines, 86.4
6. United Airlines, 86.1
7. Southwest Airlines, 86.1
8. American Airlines, 85.4
9. SkyWest, 85.2
10. JetBlue Airways, 84.3
11. ExpressJet, 82.8
12. Virgin America, 81.4
Total for all covered airlines: 86.5
Source: U.S. Department of Transportation
The report does not cover smaller airlines including Allegiant Air and some regional carriers.
