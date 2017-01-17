Life / Travel

Hawaiian, Delta top on-time ratings for US airlines

Here are the government's rankings of the leading U.S. airlines and their on-time performance for November. The federal government counts a flight as on time if it arrives within 14 minutes of schedule.

1. Hawaiian Airlines, 91.5 per cent

2. Delta Air Lines, 91.4 per cent

3. Alaska Airlines, 88.0 per cent

4. Frontier Airlines, 87.5 per cent

5. Spirit Airlines, 86.4 per cent

6. United Airlines, 86.1 per cent

7. Southwest Airlines, 86.1 per cent

8. American Airlines, 85.4 per cent

9. SkyWest, 85.2 per cent

10. JetBlue Airways, 84.3 per cent

11. ExpressJet, 82.8 per cent

12. Virgin America, 81.4 per cent

Total for all covered airlines: 86.5 per cent

___

Source: U.S. Department of Transportation

The report does not cover smaller airlines including Allegiant Air and some regional carriers.

