Ohio's Cuyahoga Valley railroad logs its highest ridership
A
A
Share via Email
PENINSULA, Ohio — The
The Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad says more than half of those were riders on the train's scenic round trips at the northeast Ohio park. Others came aboard for special event trains and programs.
One of the biggest draws is a holiday program tied to the popular story about a young boy's winter journey on "The Polar Express." That drew over 42,000 passengers last year.
The railroad says about 24,000 passengers hopped on the train through another ticket program offered to bicyclists, runners and hikers who need one-way rides.
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!