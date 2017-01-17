Quebec's Anticosti Island wants to be recognized as UNESCO heritage site
MONTREAL — The picturesque Quebec municipality of Anticosti Island is trying to become a UNESCO world heritage site.
It made the pitch at a news conference in Montreal today.
Federal Environment Minister Catherine McKenna called last August for suggestions for Canadian sites that could be recognized by UNESCO.
The island located in the Gulf of St. Lawrence has just over 200 permanent residents but has an abundance of deer.
It is also home to deep canyons, impressive waterfalls and numerous caves.
Many local residents are opposed to oil and gas activity on the island and fear the environmental impact and dangers for fish and wildlife.
Sites in Quebec already on the UNESCO heritage list include Quebec City's Vieux-Quebec area as well as the Miguasha national park in Gaspe.
