Stillwater's Ice Castle closes temporarily due to warm temps

STILLWATER, Minn. — Stillwater's ice castle is closing temporarily because of the balmy weather.

The attraction will be closed Thursday and Friday — and possibly Saturday and Sunday — for safety reasons.

The Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce says walking surfaces inside and around the ice castle will become "unmanageably wet" as temperatures rise into the 40s. The chamber says the walls of the castle will survive the warmer weather.

Ice Castles LLC built the attraction in Lowell Park, on the St. Croix River. The castle opened Jan. 6.

The Star Tribune (http://strib.mn/2iSyd5v ) reports this is the ice castle's first year in Stillwater. The castle was featured in Eden Prairie the past two years and at the Mall of America in Bloomington before that.

http://www.icecastles.com/stillwater

Information from: Star Tribune, http://www.startribune.com

