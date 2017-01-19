Cincinnati Zoo says monkey is its 1st zoo baby born in 2017
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo is welcoming its first zoo baby born this year.
The still-unnamed guereza (guh-REH'-zah) colobus monkey was born last week to first-time mother Adanna and dad Tiberius.
Guereza colobus is a type of monkey once thought abnormal because it has no thumb, or only a stub where the thumb would usually be found.
Zoo officials say the baby is strong and alert. Colobus monkeys are born snowy white with a pink face and blue eyes. That makes it easy for mothers to see them in their native African rainforest canopies. The babies take on adult coloration at about six months.
They also have a three-chambered stomach to help digest large amounts of leaves.
