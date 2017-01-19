Parks Service's McGinnis moving from Capitol Reef to Saguaro
TUCSON, Ariz. — Saguaro National Park is getting a new superintendent, with Leah McGinnis being named to the position after completing a four-month stint as the southern Arizona park's acting superintendent and moving on from her current position as superintendent of Capitol Reef National Park in southern Utah.
McGinnis is a 28-year veteran of the National Park Service who became Capitol Reef's superintendent in 2013 after serving as chief of staff at Grand Canyon National Park, where she spent 12 years.
McGinnis' previous Arizona assignments have included interim superintendent of national monuments in the Flagstaff area, interim superintendent of Tonto National Monument near Phoenix and interim deputy superintendent of Glen Canyon National Recreation Area in Arizona and Utah.
McGinnis begins her new assignment in Tucson in late February.
