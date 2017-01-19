The Latest: Sierra winds forecast to top 100 mph

RENO, Nev. — The Latest on another series of winter storms at Lake Tahoe and the Sierra Nevada (all times local):

4 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Reno says winds in excess of 100 mph over Sierra ridgetops could churn up waves as high as 5 feet on Lake Tahoe this weekend as a series of winter storms dumps several more feet of snow in the mountains.

The service issued a winter storm warning for the Tahoe region Thursday effective until 4 a.m. Monday.

Winds gusting up to 100 mph are expected over the top of the Sierra Friday and up to 120 mph Saturday night into Sunday.

Lake Tahoe waves are forecast at 2 to 3 feet Friday and Saturday, and up to 5 feet Sunday.

Two to 4 feet of snow is forecast through Monday at lake level — an elevation of about 6,200 feet.

The weather service expects 3 to 6 feet of snow above 7,000 feet through the weekend. That's about 200 feet lower than the elevation where Interstate 80 crosses Donner Pass west of Truckee, California.

I-80 was closed there for three days two weeks ago. More than 15 feet of snow has fallen on parts of the Sierra since Jan. 1.

11:35 a.m.

The first of a series of three wintry weather systems forecast to hit the already storm-socked Sierra has dropped another 18 inches of snow in the mountains around Lake Tahoe.

The National Weather Service in Reno issued a winter storm warning Thursday in effect through 4 a.m. Monday for the Tahoe area, where as much as 6 feet of new snow is possible in the upper elevations with 2 to 4 feet at lake level.

A winter weather advisory is in effect through 10 p.m. Friday in Reno and Carson City.

More than 12 feet of snow fell over the past 2 weeks at some Tahoe area resorts, the most in more than five years.