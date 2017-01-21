National WW2 Museum to host travelling propaganda exhibit
NEW ORLEANS — The National World War II Museum says it will host a
"State of Deception : The Power of Nazi Propaganda" comes from the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington.
A news release says it shows, chronologically, how the Nazis used biased information to sway public opinion in the years leading up to and during World War II.
It also looks at what propaganda is, how it operates, why it works and why it is important to protect ourselves from propaganda.
The World War II museum plans numerous public programs to look at techniques used by the Nazis, such as mass communication, advertising and social psychology.
Holocaust museum curator Steven Luckert says "Adolf Hitler was an avid student of propaganda."
