Frontier Prison gets $500,000 grant for renovation

RAWLINS, Wyo. — A group that oversees Wyoming's historic old prison in Rawlins has been awarded a $500,000 grant to help renovate a 1922 building where guards lived.

The Rawlins Daily Times reports (http://bit.ly/2k4Ir10 ) the Wyoming Frontier Prison announced the grant Friday.

The group previously received a $500,000 federal grant for the project.

The renovated guards quarters will be the home of the Carbon County Visitors Council. It will also have a conference room and restrooms.

The prison gets an estimated 14,500 visitors annually. It was in use from 1901 until 1981, when it was replaced by a new prison in Rawlins.

