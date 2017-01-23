Life / Travel

Avalanche warning, 20-plus fender benders in Salt Lake area

SALT LAKE CITY — A winter storm packing heavy snow and high winds has prompted an avalanche warning in northern Utah and snarled traffic on icy roads across much of the state.

The Utah Highway Patrol responded to nearly two-dozen fender benders in the Salt Lake City area during Monday morning's commute but no injuries were reported.

Winds gusting to near 50 mph battered the mountain ranges from north to south late early Monday.

A foot or more of new snow is forecast by late Monday night, with up to 5 inches in the valleys.

The avalanche warning includes the Wasatch Range, Bear River Range and parts of southeast Idaho.

A winter storm warming remains in effect until 4 a.m. Tuesday from Logan south through Ogden, Salt Lake City, Park City, Provo, Cedar City, Bryce Canyon and Zion National Park.

