Fate of Polish WWII museum unclear amid battle over history
A
A
Share via Email
GDANSK, Poland — The Museum of the Second World War, an ambitious new museum under creation for nine years in Poland, has opened its doors for a day to historians, museums and reporters.
But as hundreds filed through the museum Monday in Gdansk, it was unclear if the museum will ever open in its current state, as it is scheduled to do in late February.
The museum tells the story of the war in its entirety, across the many nations affected, giving a special place to Poland but also focusing on the suffering of other nations. This approach has placed the museum at the
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!