Heavy fog causes flight delays, cancellations in London
LONDON — Thick fog has caused numerous flight delays and cancellations at London Heathrow and other area airports.
The Met Office forecasting service said visibility at Heathrow had been reduced to roughly 100
It issued a severe weather warning for London and most of southern England as driving conditions were also hazardous and slippery.
Conditions at Gatwick, London City and Stansted airports were also difficult with limited visibility.
