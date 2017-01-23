The Latest: Foot of new snow in mountains at Utah-Idaho line

SALT LAKE CITY — The Latest on the winter weather in Utah (all times local MST):

12:45 p.m.

More than a foot of new snow has fallen in the mountains near the Utah-Idaho line, prompting an avalanche warning for much of the Wasatch and Bear River ranges through 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The National Weather Service said Monday that 13 inches of snow had fallen at Logan over the past 24 hours, with more snow and strong, gusty winds in the forecast.

A winter storm warning remains in effect until 10 p.m. Monday for Castle County, Huntsville, Park City and Heber City, where up to another half foot of snow is possible in the Wasatch backcountry and upper reaches of the Ogden Valley.

The warning continues until 4 a.m. Tuesday in the western Uinta mountains, including Brighton and Bryce Canyon, where another 1 to 2 feet of snow is possible, along with winds gusting in excess 70 mph. A winter weather advisory was set to expire at 10 p.m. Monday in Salt Lake City, with as much as 3 more inches of snow possible.

The most snow reported Monday was at Liberty, 15 inches, and Powder Mountain, 14 inches. Garland had 9 inches and south Ogden 4.5 inches. Wendover on the Utah-Nevada line had 7 inches of snow

The weather service says wind gusts reached 86 mph Monday morning atop the 10,000-foot high Cardiff Peak south of U.S. Interstate 80 near Alta and 56 mph at the Great Salt Lake Marina.

____

A winter storm packing heavy snow and high winds has prompted an avalanche warning in northern Utah and snarled traffic on icy roads across much of the state.

The Utah Highway Patrol responded to nearly two-dozen fender benders in the Salt Lake City area during Monday morning's commute but no injuries were reported.

Winds gusting to near 50 mph battered the mountain ranges from north to south late early Monday.

A foot or more of new snow is forecast by late Monday night, with up to 5 inches in the valleys.

The avalanche warning includes the Wasatch Range, Bear River Range and parts of southeast Idaho.