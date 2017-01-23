The Latest: Snow causes roof collapse at Tahoe liquor store

RENO, Nev. — The Latest on the winter storm in the Sierra and northern Nevada (all times local PST):

9:20 a.m.

Heavy snow at Lake Tahoe has caused a roof to collapse at a liquor store and forced the evacuation of neighbouring businesses, including a South Lake Tahoe pet hospital.

South Lake Tahoe Fire Chief Jeff Meston says the roof collapsed and broke a sprinkler pipe at a liquor store on Harrison Avenue at about 2:45 a.m. Monday.

No one was hurt. But Meston told the Lake Tahoe News there was a "ton of water on the street" when crews arrived. He says local utility workers had to dig through more than a foot of snow to find the main shut-off valve.

Animals at the nearby Sierra Veterinary Hospital have been evacuated while officials inspect the integrity of the neighbouring businesses.

The National Weather Service reports that 30 inches of snow fell at the Heavenly ski resort at South Tahoe between 6 a.m. Sunday and 6 a.m. Monday. A total of more than 7 feet has fallen there over the past five days.

____

Heavy snow in northern Nevada and the Sierra has closed schools throughout the Reno-Sparks area and triggered an avalanche that shut down a California highway just west of Lake Tahoe.

The Washoe County School District cancelled all classes Monday after more than a half-foot of snow fell overnight on some parts of Reno.

U.S. Interstate 80 reopened over the Donner Pass west of Truckee, California, but chains or snow tires were required and a number of other Sierra passes remain closed.

Two cars were trapped but no one injured when an avalanche closed California State Highway 89 between the Squaw Valley ski resort and Tahoe City, California.