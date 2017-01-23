United computer glitch cancels 6 flights, delays 200 more
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
CHICAGO — United Airlines says six flights were cancelled and 200 more were delayed because of a computer problem that forced a ground stop for all domestic flights that lasted about 2
Company spokeswoman Maddie King calls the glitch an "IT issue."
The airline is waiving flight change fees through Wednesday for any
Chicago-based United Airlines and United Express operate more than 4,500 flights a day to 339 airports across five continents.
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!