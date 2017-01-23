Wire problem halts Amtrak, NJ Transit train service
NEWARK, N.J. — Amtrak and New Jersey Transit trains are halted in New Jersey because of a power line that came down in strong winds.
Commercial power lines have fallen near Linden as a nor'easter lashes the state. Amtrak says efforts are under way to clear the area and restore service as soon as possible.
Amtrak suspended service for Northeast Regional and Acela Express trains in the state.
The issue also spurred New Jersey Transit to suspend rail service on the Northeast Corridor between New York's Penn Station and Trenton and on the North Jersey Coast Line between Penn Station and Long Branch.
The weather has caused delays on NJ Transit lines and forced the suspension of Newark Liberty International Airport's AirTrain service. Buses are shuttling passengers between parking lots and Newark airport terminals.
